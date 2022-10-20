Another rumour about a relationship between two South Korean celebrities has made headlines. Popular musician Lee Chanhyuk of AKMU duo is reportedly dating K-pop female group fromis_9 member Lee Saerom. The rumours are rife about their relationship. AKMU’s agency YG Entertainment has released a brief statement.

AKMU’s Lee Chanhyuk and fromis_9 member Lee Saerom reportedly dating; YG Entertainment releases official statement

In response to the rumors, AKMU’s agency YG Entertainment briefly commented, as reported by Soompi, “It is difficult to check as it is the artist’s private matter.”

It was reported earlier that Lee Chanhyuk and Lee Saerom were allegedly seen together at a workshop. Netizens also pointed out same locations and jewellery spotted in their recent photos.

On the work front, AKMU released their second EP Next Episode on July 26, 2021. Their song ‘Nakka’ served as the lead single which featured popular South Korean singer IU. The EP comprised of seven songs, with each track featuring a different artist.

Meanwhile, fromis_9 hosted their first concert in Seoul called Love From. They recently performed in Japan at Tachikawa Stage Garden in Tokyo on October 7.

