comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.10.2022 | 7:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

AKMU’s Lee Chanhyuk and fromis_9 member Lee Saerom reportedly dating; YG Entertainment releases official statement

Bollywood News

Popular musician Lee Chanhyuk of AKMU duo is reportedly dating K-pop female group fromis_9 member Lee Saerom.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Another rumour about a relationship between two South Korean celebrities has made headlines. Popular musician Lee Chanhyuk of AKMU duo is reportedly dating K-pop female group fromis_9 member Lee Saerom. The rumours are rife about their relationship. AKMU’s agency YG Entertainment has released a brief statement.

AKMU’s Lee Chanhyuk and fromis_9 member Lee Saerom reportedly dating; YG Entertainment releases official statement

AKMU’s Lee Chanhyuk and fromis_9 member Lee Saerom reportedly dating; YG Entertainment releases official statement

In response to the rumors, AKMU’s agency YG Entertainment briefly commented, as reported by Soompi, “It is difficult to check as it is the artist’s private matter.”

It was reported earlier that Lee Chanhyuk and Lee Saerom were allegedly seen together at a workshop. Netizens also pointed out same locations and jewellery spotted in their recent photos.

On the work front, AKMU released their second EP Next Episode on July 26, 2021. Their song ‘Nakka’ served as the lead single which featured popular South Korean singer IU. The EP comprised of seven songs, with each track featuring a different artist.

Meanwhile, fromis_9 hosted their first concert in Seoul called Love From. They recently performed in Japan at Tachikawa Stage Garden in Tokyo on October 7.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kanye West to settle his divorce with Kim…

Mathew Perry talks about drug abuse and…

Gulshan Grover talks about the casting of…

Bhediya trailer to be screened with Ram…

Breaking! Dream Girl 2 gets a new release…

The Batman director Matt Reeves to expand…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification