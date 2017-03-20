Badrinath Ki Dulhania on a roll in overseas, collects 4.72 mil. USD [30.86 cr.]

BADRINATH KI DULHANIA has continued its stellar performance in the overseas markets in the second weekend as well. The movie has grossed approx. 4.72 mil. USD [30.86 cr.] at the close of the second weekend in overseas. The movie has emerged as the *4th highest overseas grosser of 2017* after RAEES, KAABIL and JOLLY LLB 2. It is all set to dethrone KAABIL and JOLLY LLB 2 and will most likely emerge as the 2nd highest overseas grosser of 2017 this week.
Weekend: 17 February – 19 March, 2017
United States of America
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross ($)
|Screens
|Total Gross ($)
|Total Gross (INR)
|19
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|2
|3,41,905
|156
|12,95,341
|8.48 crores
|72
|Maanagaram (Tamil)
|2
|5,576
|7
|19,033
|12.45 lacs
|87
|The Ghazi Attack
|5
|2,825
|7
|7,63,678
|5 crores
|97
|Nagaram (Telugu)
|2
|1,313
|8
|12,330
|8.07 lacs
|109
|Kittu Unnadu Jagratha (Telugu)
|3
|777
|3
|67,557
|44.18 lacs
|122
|Commando 2
|3
|244
|2
|57,616
|37.68 lacs
|126
|Dwaraka (Telugu)
|3
|212
|3
|57,062
|37.32 lacs
|130
|Rangoon
|4
|171
|2
|3,92,050
|2.57 crores
|143
|Maa Abbayi (Telugu)
|1
|10
|1
|10
|653/-
Note: Reported screens only.
Canada
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (US$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (US$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|11
|Jindua (Punjabi)
|1
|1,09,574
|15
|1,09,574
|71.66 lacs
|14
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|2
|71,583
|18
|2,85,929
|1.87 crores
|57
|Sargi (Punjabi)
|4
|2,020
|4
|96,137
|62.87 lacs
|74
|MSG Lion Heart 2
|2
|762
|1
|3,430
|2.25 lacs
|75
|Jolly LLB 2
|6
|745
|1
|3,38,340
|2.22 crores
United Kingdom and Ireland
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (£)
|Screens
|Total Gross (£)
|Total Gross (INR)
|15
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|2
|59,698
|39
|3,29,581
|2.68 crores
|65
|Rahm (Pakistani)
|1
|1,152
|5
|1,152
|93,424/-
|123
|Jolly LLB 2
|6
|119
|5
|3,12,254
|2.54 crores
|130
|Rangoon
|4
|92
|1
|95,705
|77.62 lacs
|136
|Raees
|8
|68
|2
|13,26,275
|10.76 crores
|156
|Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva (Tamil)
|1
|3
|2
|3
|243/-
Australia
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (A$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (A$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|17
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|2
|83,284
|19
|3,21,035
|1.63 crores
|94
|Commando 2
|3
|31
|1
|19,635
|9.92 lacs
New Zealand
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (NZ$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (NZ$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|5
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|2
|74,816
|14
|2,68,236
|1.24 crores
|49
|Commando 2
|3
|301
|5
|33,548
|15.48 lacs
Malaysia
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (MYR)
|Screens
|Total Gross (MYR)
|Total Gross (INR)
|6
|Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva (Tamil)
|4
|84,135
|16
|3,26,162
|48.18 lacs
|26
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|2
|6,755
|1
|25,089
|3.71 lacs
|35
|Dangal
|13
|1,998
|1
|6,24,010
|92.17 lacs
|36
|Kuttram 23 (Tamil)
|3
|1,095
|2
|37,485
|5.54 lacs
Note: Reported screens only.
Germany
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (€)
|Screens
|Total Gross (€)
|Total Gross (INR)
|115
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|2
|1,140
|1
|15,805
|11.13 lacs