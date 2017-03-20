Badrinath Ki Dulhania on a roll in overseas, collects 4.72 mil. USD [30.86 cr.]

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Badrinath Ki Dulhania (7)

BADRINATH KI DULHANIA has continued its stellar performance in the overseas markets in the second weekend as well. The movie has grossed approx. 4.72 mil. USD [30.86 cr.] at the close of the second weekend in overseas. The movie has emerged as the *4th highest overseas grosser of 2017* after RAEES, KAABIL and JOLLY LLB 2. It is all set to dethrone KAABIL and JOLLY LLB 2 and will most likely emerge as the 2nd highest overseas grosser of 2017 this week.

Weekend: 17 February – 19 March, 2017

 

United States of America

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross ($) Screens Total Gross ($) Total Gross (INR)
19 Badrinath Ki Dulhania 2 3,41,905 156 12,95,341 8.48 crores
72 Maanagaram (Tamil) 2 5,576 7 19,033 12.45 lacs
87 The Ghazi Attack 5 2,825 7 7,63,678 5 crores
97 Nagaram (Telugu) 2 1,313 8 12,330 8.07 lacs
109 Kittu Unnadu Jagratha (Telugu) 3 777 3 67,557 44.18 lacs
122 Commando 2 3 244 2 57,616 37.68 lacs
126 Dwaraka (Telugu) 3 212 3 57,062 37.32 lacs
130 Rangoon 4 171 2 3,92,050 2.57 crores
143 Maa Abbayi (Telugu) 1 10 1 10 653/-

Note: Reported screens only.
 

Canada

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (US$) Screens Total Gross (US$) Total Gross (INR)
11 Jindua (Punjabi) 1 1,09,574 15 1,09,574 71.66 lacs
14 Badrinath Ki Dulhania 2 71,583 18 2,85,929 1.87 crores
57 Sargi (Punjabi) 4 2,020 4 96,137 62.87 lacs
74 MSG Lion Heart 2 2 762 1 3,430 2.25 lacs
75 Jolly LLB 2 6 745 1 3,38,340 2.22 crores

 

United Kingdom and Ireland

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (£) Screens Total Gross (£) Total Gross (INR)
15 Badrinath Ki Dulhania 2 59,698 39 3,29,581 2.68 crores
65 Rahm (Pakistani) 1 1,152 5 1,152 93,424/-
123 Jolly LLB 2 6 119 5 3,12,254 2.54 crores
130 Rangoon 4 92 1 95,705 77.62 lacs
136 Raees 8 68 2 13,26,275 10.76 crores
156 Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva (Tamil) 1 3 2 3 243/-

 

Australia

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (A$) Screens Total Gross (A$) Total Gross (INR)
17 Badrinath Ki Dulhania 2 83,284 19 3,21,035 1.63 crores
94 Commando 2 3 31 1 19,635 9.92 lacs

 

New Zealand

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (NZ$) Screens Total Gross (NZ$) Total Gross (INR)
5 Badrinath Ki Dulhania 2 74,816 14 2,68,236 1.24 crores
49 Commando 2 3 301 5 33,548 15.48 lacs

 

Malaysia

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (MYR) Screens Total Gross (MYR) Total Gross (INR)
6 Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva (Tamil) 4 84,135 16 3,26,162 48.18 lacs
26 Badrinath Ki Dulhania 2 6,755 1 25,089 3.71 lacs
35 Dangal 13 1,998 1 6,24,010 92.17 lacs
36 Kuttram 23 (Tamil) 3 1,095 2 37,485 5.54 lacs

Note: Reported screens only.
 

Germany

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (€) Screens Total Gross (€) Total Gross (INR)
115 Badrinath Ki Dulhania 2 1,140 1 15,805 11.13 lacs

 

Tags: ,

You might also like

After Shah Rukh Khan, Emraan Hashmi to play a dwarf in Nikhil Advani’s next film

After Shah Rukh Khan, Emraan Hashmi to play…

Ranbir Kapoor to carry six different looks in Dutt Biopic

Ranbir Kapoor to carry six different looks…

Mira1

SHOCKING: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira…

Vidya Balan on a no-break shooting schedule for Tumhari Sulu

Vidya Balan on a no-break shooting schedule…

WOW! Jacqueline Fernandez to launch her own line of cosmetics

WOW! Jacqueline Fernandez to launch her own…

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan bereaved, loses his brother

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification