Badrinath Ki Dulhania beats Jolly LLB 2 in overseas, is the third highest opening weekend grosser of 2017 after Raees and Kaabil

Badrinath-Ki-Dulhania (3)

BADRINATH KI DULHANIA has embarked on a strong start in overseas and has collected approx. 2.82 mil. USD [Rs. 18.77 cr.] in the opening weekend. The movie has surpassed JOLLY LLB 2 [2.73 mil. USD] and has emerged as the *third highest opening weekend grosser of 2017* in the overseas markets after RAEES [8.5 mil. USD] and KAABIL [3.5 mil. USD]

BADRINATH KI DULHANIA is also Varun Dhawan’s *all time highest opening weekend grosser in the overseas* surpassing DISHOOM [2 mil. USD].

The list of Varun Dhawan’s Top 5 opening weekend grosser in overseas is as follows

1. BADRINATH KI DULHANIA – 2.82 mil. USD

2. DISHOOM – 2 mil. USD

3. ABCD 2 – 1.43 mil. USD

4. BADLAPUR – 1 mil. USD

5. HUMPTY SHARMA KI DULHANIA – 924k USD

Weekend: 10 March – 12 March, 2017

 

United States of America

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross ($) Screens Total Gross ($) Total Gross (INR)
20 Badrinath Ki Dulhania 1 7,22,309 152 7,22,309 4.81 crores
70 Maanagaram (Tamil) 1 9,408 11 9,793 6.52 lacs
73 Munthirivallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam) 5 8,740 11 1,44,422 96.13 lacs
76 Nagaram (Telugu) 1 7,606 12 8,451 5.63 lacs
85 The Ghazi Attack 4 4,836 11 7,58,961 5.06 crores
87 Rangoon 3 4,375 11 3,90,454 2.6 crores
92 Kittu Unnadu Jagratha (Telugu) 2 2,852 10 65,988 43.93 lacs
100 Dwaraka (Telugu) 2 2,159 8 56,292 37.47 lacs
106 Commando 2 2 1,602 8 56,838 37.84 lacs
117 Fukri (Malayalam) 3 853 2 12,156 8.1 lacs
121 Kuttram 23 (Tamil) 2 790 3 5,382 3.59 lacs
127 Chitrangada (Telugu) 1 482 7 568 37,803/-

Note: Reported screens only.
 

Canada

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (US$) Screens Total Gross (US$) Total Gross (INR)
12 Badrinath Ki Dulhania 1 1,36,314 18 1,36,314 90.74 lacs
41 Sargi (Punjabi) 3 8,150 5 88,405 58.85 lacs
60 Commando 2 2 2,570 5 18,517 12.33 lacs
65 MSG Lion Heart 2 1 1,862 1 1,862 1.24 lacs
68 Rangoon 3 1,440 4 1,11,560 74.26 lacs
73 Maanagaram (Tamil) 1 932 2 932 62,029/-

 

United Kingdom and Ireland

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (£) Screens Total Gross (£) Total Gross (INR)
12 Badrinath Ki Dulhania 1 1,76,670 58 1,76,670 1.44 crores
55 Munthirivallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam) 4 1,827 1 1,75,499 1.43 crores
65 Rangoon 3 1,171 6 94,642 76.72 lacs
68 Jolly LLB 2 5 940 4 3,11,774 2.53 crores
88 Raees 7 449 6 13,25,702 10.75 crores
93 Ezra (Malayalam) 2 396 1 16,074 13.03 lacs
100 Kaabil 7 310 2 4,56,601 3.71 crores
101 Sargi (Punjabi) 3 308 3 18,828 15.27 lacs
152 Balu Mahi (Pakistani) 5 36 1 41,778 33.87 lacs

 

Australia

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (A$) Screens Total Gross (A$) Total Gross (INR)
13 Badrinath Ki Dulhania 1 1,67,240 20 1,67,240 84.23 lacs
78 Rangoon 3 790 4 1,11,093 55.95 lacs
94 Commando 2 2 122 1 19,487 9.82 lacs

 

New Zealand

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (NZ$) Screens Total Gross (NZ$) Total Gross (INR)
5 Badrinath Ki Dulhania 1 1,43,289 18 1,43,289 66.18 lacs
29 Commando 2 2 4,621 10 31,709 14.65 lacs

 

Malaysia

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (MYR) Screens Total Gross (MYR) Total Gross (INR)
4 Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva (Tamil) 3 1,81,952 15 1,81,952 27.24 lacs
19 Badrinath Ki Dulhania 1 14,064 1 14,064 2.11 lacs
30 Commando 2 2 1,591 9 8,015 1.2 lacs
32 Dangal 12 1,188 1 6,21,202 93 lacs

Note: Reported screens only.
 

Germany

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (€) Screens Total Gross (€) Total Gross (INR)
61 Badrinath Ki Dulhania 1 10,275 25 10,311 7.35 lacs

 

