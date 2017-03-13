Badrinath Ki Dulhania beats Jolly LLB 2 in overseas, is the third highest opening weekend grosser of 2017 after Raees and Kaabil

BADRINATH KI DULHANIA has embarked on a strong start in overseas and has collected approx. 2.82 mil. USD [Rs. 18.77 cr.] in the opening weekend. The movie has surpassed JOLLY LLB 2 [2.73 mil. USD] and has emerged as the *third highest opening weekend grosser of 2017* in the overseas markets after RAEES [8.5 mil. USD] and KAABIL [3.5 mil. USD]
BADRINATH KI DULHANIA is also Varun Dhawan’s *all time highest opening weekend grosser in the overseas* surpassing DISHOOM [2 mil. USD].
The list of Varun Dhawan’s Top 5 opening weekend grosser in overseas is as follows
1. BADRINATH KI DULHANIA – 2.82 mil. USD
2. DISHOOM – 2 mil. USD
3. ABCD 2 – 1.43 mil. USD
4. BADLAPUR – 1 mil. USD
5. HUMPTY SHARMA KI DULHANIA – 924k USD
Weekend: 10 March – 12 March, 2017
United States of America
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross ($)
|Screens
|Total Gross ($)
|Total Gross (INR)
|20
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|1
|7,22,309
|152
|7,22,309
|4.81 crores
|70
|Maanagaram (Tamil)
|1
|9,408
|11
|9,793
|6.52 lacs
|73
|Munthirivallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)
|5
|8,740
|11
|1,44,422
|96.13 lacs
|76
|Nagaram (Telugu)
|1
|7,606
|12
|8,451
|5.63 lacs
|85
|The Ghazi Attack
|4
|4,836
|11
|7,58,961
|5.06 crores
|87
|Rangoon
|3
|4,375
|11
|3,90,454
|2.6 crores
|92
|Kittu Unnadu Jagratha (Telugu)
|2
|2,852
|10
|65,988
|43.93 lacs
|100
|Dwaraka (Telugu)
|2
|2,159
|8
|56,292
|37.47 lacs
|106
|Commando 2
|2
|1,602
|8
|56,838
|37.84 lacs
|117
|Fukri (Malayalam)
|3
|853
|2
|12,156
|8.1 lacs
|121
|Kuttram 23 (Tamil)
|2
|790
|3
|5,382
|3.59 lacs
|127
|Chitrangada (Telugu)
|1
|482
|7
|568
|37,803/-
Note: Reported screens only.
Canada
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (US$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (US$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|12
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|1
|1,36,314
|18
|1,36,314
|90.74 lacs
|41
|Sargi (Punjabi)
|3
|8,150
|5
|88,405
|58.85 lacs
|60
|Commando 2
|2
|2,570
|5
|18,517
|12.33 lacs
|65
|MSG Lion Heart 2
|1
|1,862
|1
|1,862
|1.24 lacs
|68
|Rangoon
|3
|1,440
|4
|1,11,560
|74.26 lacs
|73
|Maanagaram (Tamil)
|1
|932
|2
|932
|62,029/-
United Kingdom and Ireland
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (£)
|Screens
|Total Gross (£)
|Total Gross (INR)
|12
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|1
|1,76,670
|58
|1,76,670
|1.44 crores
|55
|Munthirivallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)
|4
|1,827
|1
|1,75,499
|1.43 crores
|65
|Rangoon
|3
|1,171
|6
|94,642
|76.72 lacs
|68
|Jolly LLB 2
|5
|940
|4
|3,11,774
|2.53 crores
|88
|Raees
|7
|449
|6
|13,25,702
|10.75 crores
|93
|Ezra (Malayalam)
|2
|396
|1
|16,074
|13.03 lacs
|100
|Kaabil
|7
|310
|2
|4,56,601
|3.71 crores
|101
|Sargi (Punjabi)
|3
|308
|3
|18,828
|15.27 lacs
|152
|Balu Mahi (Pakistani)
|5
|36
|1
|41,778
|33.87 lacs
Australia
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (A$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (A$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|13
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|1
|1,67,240
|20
|1,67,240
|84.23 lacs
|78
|Rangoon
|3
|790
|4
|1,11,093
|55.95 lacs
|94
|Commando 2
|2
|122
|1
|19,487
|9.82 lacs
New Zealand
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (NZ$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (NZ$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|5
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|1
|1,43,289
|18
|1,43,289
|66.18 lacs
|29
|Commando 2
|2
|4,621
|10
|31,709
|14.65 lacs
Malaysia
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (MYR)
|Screens
|Total Gross (MYR)
|Total Gross (INR)
|4
|Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva (Tamil)
|3
|1,81,952
|15
|1,81,952
|27.24 lacs
|19
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|1
|14,064
|1
|14,064
|2.11 lacs
|30
|Commando 2
|2
|1,591
|9
|8,015
|1.2 lacs
|32
|Dangal
|12
|1,188
|1
|6,21,202
|93 lacs
Note: Reported screens only.
Germany
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (€)
|Screens
|Total Gross (€)
|Total Gross (INR)
|61
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|1
|10,275
|25
|10,311
|7.35 lacs