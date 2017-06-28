WOW! This special gesture by Ranbir Kapoor for Katrina Kaif will leave you surprised

When films are announced, often they are subjected to many speculations especially when it comes to their casting. Similarly, it was no different in case of Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos. However, when it came to their lead cast, after Ranbir Kapoor’s name was announced, soon enough Katrina Kaif too was roped in for the role. While it was considered that the reason behind doing so was their on screen as well as the then off screen chemistry between them, Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed that the actual reason is different.

It is a known fact that Ranbir Kapoor forayed into production with Jagga Jasoos and there was a particular reason why he wanted to have Katrina Kaif on board as the leading lady. He revealed that he did so because he wanted to do something special for her in return for all that he has learnt from her.

Before we go ahead, let us remind you that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were seen together in two films – namely Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani as well as Raajneeti. Talking about working with her in these two films, Ranbir stated that it had been learning experience for him to work with her since she had given a lot to him. Hence he expressed his gratitude and was waiting for an opportunity to pay back.

When he decided to further go ahead and produce Jagga Jasoos, he thought he would cast her, not because she is a big star but because he wanted to do something special for her and hence did it.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif grabbed eyeballs recently for the funny banter during promotional events of their film Jagga Jasoos. As for the film itself, it is directed by Anurag Basu and after much delay it is finally hitting the silver screen on July 14.