What will happen to Deepika Padukone – Irrfan Khan’s gangster drama? Vishal Bhardwaj ANSWERS

Irrfan Khan took to social media to finally reveal the nature of his rare disease last week. Once and for all, it has shut all speculations as the talented actor revealed that he has NeuroEndocrine Tumour and he has flown out of India to get it treated. His heartbreaking statement read, “The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research 😉 To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.”

While we wait for his recovery, his filmmaker friend Vishal Bhardwaj took to Facebook to reveal his plans for the upcoming movie starring Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

He said, “Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore Deepika (Padukone), Prernaa Arora (KriArj) and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner.” Now, looks like the movie will be made finally after Khan recuperates from his disease. We will wait for this bated breath. After all, he is one of the most gifted actors we have in the industry today and there is NO one who can fill in his shoes. We are glad that he is NOT replaced.

Vishal’s movie is based on a Mumbai Mafia Queen who went by the name Sapna Didi. Full of vengeance, she scaled great heights to defeat Dawood Ibrahim who was responsible for killing her husband.

