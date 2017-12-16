SHOCKING: Rishi Kapoor orders journalists to be thrown out after inviting them for Delhi event

What was a very special evening celebrating the great Raj Kapoor’s 93rd death anniversary turned out to be an ugly evening, thanks to Raj Saab’s son Rishi Kapoor who is by now a known and acknowledged party pooper.

The venue was the ITC Maurya in Delhi. The occasion was the release of a book ‘Raj Kapoor: The One & Only Showman’ that the Great Showman’s five children Randhir, Rishi, Rajiv, Rima and Ritu had put together for the occasion. All went well until Rishi Kapoor decided (once again) to throw a temper tantrum when he spotted some journalists at the venue.

An eyewitness at the venue relates the incident, “The journalists were present on invitation from the organizers of the event. And still we saw Mr Rishi Kapoor ordering them out, much to embarrassment of the hosts who tried to reason with him. But Mr Kapoor was beyond reason. He wanted the journalists to be thrown out. The hotel staff had no choice but to comply. We are given to understand that this is not the first time Mr Kapoor has thrown a tantrum at the same venue.”

Strangely, Rishi Kapoor keeps getting into confrontational situations with the media at every opportunity. No herculean investigative powers are required to figure out that he is not comfortable with the presence of the press when he is around. So elementary, why call mediapersons to humiliate them?

Also, dear Mr Rishi Kapoor, we enjoy your frank-speak and sharp tongue-lash. But to abuse press persons only because they cannot retaliate is not a very Kapoor thing to do.