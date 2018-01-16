Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 16.01.2018 | 9:40 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger Zinda Hai Pad Man Padmavat Zero Aiyaary Hichki
follow us on

SHOCKING: Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man yet to get censor nod, big traffic for certification

BySubhash K. Jha

R. Balki’s eagerly-awaited Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan which is scheduled for release on January 25 is yet to be viewed by the CBFC panel. “There were the year-end and New Year holidays. Some panel members reported sick, others were on holiday. Now there are several films on release waiting to be certified,” says a source from the CBFC.

The Republic Day weekend release Pad Man which was submitted in the last week of December is yet to be viewed and cleared. Even more alarming is the case of debutant director Kaushal Shrivastava’s Vodka Diaries. His film is scheduled for release on Friday. But yet to get the censor nod.

“We went to the censor last year. We will get our certificate this year,” jokes Shrivastava. “But no complaints. The CBFC has its compulsion. It is only doing its job.”

Three Hollywood biggies 12 Strong, The Commuter and The Darkest Hour, all scheduled for release this Friday, are awaiting their censor certificate. “What can we do. We are short-staffed and driven by guidelines that are obsolete,” says a helpless CBFC panel member.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kamal Haasan to pitch Vishwaroopam against…

Second disclaimer required for Sanjay Leela…

BREAKING: Rs. 75 Crore budget for special…

Padmaavat makers cover Deepika Padukone’s…

Rohit Shetty to host season 8 of ‘Fear…

The Padmaavat Effect: Anushka Sharma starrer…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification