SHOCKING: Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man yet to get censor nod, big traffic for certification

R. Balki’s eagerly-awaited Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan which is scheduled for release on January 25 is yet to be viewed by the CBFC panel. “There were the year-end and New Year holidays. Some panel members reported sick, others were on holiday. Now there are several films on release waiting to be certified,” says a source from the CBFC.

The Republic Day weekend release Pad Man which was submitted in the last week of December is yet to be viewed and cleared. Even more alarming is the case of debutant director Kaushal Shrivastava’s Vodka Diaries. His film is scheduled for release on Friday. But yet to get the censor nod.

“We went to the censor last year. We will get our certificate this year,” jokes Shrivastava. “But no complaints. The CBFC has its compulsion. It is only doing its job.”

Three Hollywood biggies 12 Strong, The Commuter and The Darkest Hour, all scheduled for release this Friday, are awaiting their censor certificate. “What can we do. We are short-staffed and driven by guidelines that are obsolete,” says a helpless CBFC panel member.