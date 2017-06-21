SCOOP: Will Akshay Kumar play Narendra Modi?

Not Paresh Rawal, not Anupam Kher….The buzz in the political quarters of Delhi is that Akshay Kumar, the Mr Clean of the entertainment business, is all set to play the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier there were strong possibilities of Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher and even Victor Bannerjee playing Narendra Modi. “But the kind of reach and impact that Akshay Kumar’s presence would have in a story on Narendra Modi would be far-reaching and very, very productive,” says a source very close the present regime. “It would certainly make for a fabulous bio-pic on the visionary Prime minister who has changed the fortunes of our nation and built a global image of progress and development. Yes, we would certainly like Akshay Kumar to play Narendra Modi.”

Shatrughan Sinha a vocal and fearless BJP politician ratifies the choice. “Mr Akshay Kumar is the Mr Clean of India. His image goes well with the image of the New Shining India.”

Adds CBFC’s Chairperson Pahlaj Nihlani, “I can’t think of anyone better than Akshay Kumar to play our Prime Minster Narendra Modiji. He has a spotless image of an idealist and visionary. And look at the kind of work he’s doing. Toilet – Ek Prem Katha and Padman are the cinema of social reform that Guru Dutt and V Shantaram were associated with. Also, Akshay has risen from humble working class beginnings to become a national star, just like Modiji. We are certainly looking at very strong possibilities of Akshay playing Modiji.”