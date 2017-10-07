SCOOP: Priyanka Chopra roped in for Aamir Khan’s Rakesh Sharma biopic Salute?

Priyanka Chopra may have shifted her base to Hollywood but that does not mean she isn’t going to star in Bollywood films. The actress, who will soon begin shooting for Quantico, has left the audience wondering what her next Bollywood venture would be. But, it seems like the actress has picked up her next Hindi film.

It has been speculated that Priyanka Chopra has already signed her next film which is going to be astronaut Rakesh Sharma’s biopic starring Aamir Khan in the lead. The movie has been tentatively titled Salute. This will also mark the very first time that the two actors will be seen sharing the screen space.

Salute is a co-production between Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. It will be directed by Mahesh Mathai and is going to mount the sets late next year when Aamir Khan will be completely done with Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs Of Hindostan in November 2018.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will soon begin the shooting for the third season of Quantico. The actress has already completed her next film which is a romantic comedy Isn’t It Romantic. Starring Adam Devine, Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson, it is slated to release on February 14, 2019. Besides this, Priyanka Chopra will be starring as a single mom in A Kid Like Jake alongside Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer.