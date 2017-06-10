Sangram Singh to turn wrestler in reel life too with Shyam Benegal’s next

Sangram Singh may have stayed away from Bollywood for quite some time now but the wrestler is all set for a new page in his acting career. After debuting in the much forgettable Valentine’s Night, now the wrestler turned actor has bagged a film with none other than respected filmmaker Shyam Benegal.

Moreover, Sangram Singh, who will be seen as the protagonist, will essay the role of a wrestler even on screen. Shyam Benegal has been keen on making a film on popular wrestler Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav and thought Sangram Singh fit the bill perfectly. From what we hear the preps for the same have already started with the wrestler turned actor working on his body and speech.

After reducing already 6 kgs for the film, Sangram Singh is now all set to further decrease 10 kgs for his role as Jadhav. He is also undergoing training for acting from a teacher at the National School of Drama.

As far as the film is concerned, it will focus on several aspects of Dadasaheb Jadhav’s life including his 1948 Olympic achievements as well as how he turned sub inspector in 1955.