Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera denies making gang rape threat to activist Shabnam Shaikh

As expected, some of the biggest controversies have taken place courtesy the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, which is now in its eleventh season. Zubair Khan was evicted after he got least number of votes among all the nominated contestants. However, he claimed that he left the ‘Bigg Boss’ house after a heated argument with its host, Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Zubair even claimed that he’ll file a complaint against Salman since it’s a fake show and that the makers tell the contestants what to do. He was also irked that he was introduced on the show as Haseena Parkar’s relative on the show. He made it clear that he is not related to dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s sister. He also added that if he wanted cheap publicity, he could have brought the Dawood angle to the fore during the release of his film Lakeer Ka Fakeer.

Now, this controversy has taken a new turn. Zubair Khan, after coming out of the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, had approached Bandra-based activist Shabnam Shaikh for help. Shabnam has now claimed that Salman Khan’s trusted bodyguard Shera threatened to send ten men to gang rape her if she did not settle the matter quietly. According to the FIR filed by her, she got a call on October 20 who identified himself as Shera and that’s when he threatened her.

Shera however vehemently denied these allegations of Shabnam Shaikh. He seemed confident that he’ll be proved innocent since he said there are techniques available to identify the voice of a person thanks to forensic science. Also, he added that the number from where Shabnam is not his and that he has never even interacted with her. He requested the police to investigate so that the truth is out for everyone to see.

Shera is an old employee of Salman Khan and working as his bodyguard since many years. He was also featured in Salman’s film Bodyguard in a special appearance.