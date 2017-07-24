Romeo Akbar Walter postponed as Sushant Singh Rajput gives away dates to Kedarnath

The much-publicized espionage thriller Romeo Akbar Walter directed by Robby Grewal has been pushed ahead. Apparently the film’s leading man Sushant Singh Rajput has allotted the dates that he had given to Romeo Akbar Walter to his old friend Abhishek Kapoor for Kedarnath, the film that would launch Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara.

It may be recalled that Sushant Singh Rajput who got a big-screen launch from Abhishek Kapoor in Kai Po Che, fell out with Kapoor when he couldn’t make time to do Kapoor’s next project Fitoor as he, Rajput, was busy prepping for Shekhar Kapur’s Paani. Ultimately Paani never got made, and Fitoor flopped.

Now when Sushant and Abhishek have patched up, the actor can’t ill-afford to antagonize the director over dates all over again. Hence Sushant has surrendered the rest of the year to Kapoor’s Kedarnath leaving the Romeo Akbar Walter team in a lurch.

The Romeo Akbar Walter co-producer Bunty Walia insists the film has not been shelved. “Romeo Akbar Walter is not shelved as yet. The dates may get shifted to accommodate Kedarnath. Why would Romeo Akbar Walter be shelved? It’s a great script and the project is backed by a big business house. There is no shortage of funds, so no reason to not do the film, unless we ourselves decide to pull the plug after the dates are shifted.”

Adds Walia, “Shifting of dates is a part and parcel of the film industry.”