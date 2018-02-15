REVEALED: The reason why Rajinikanth’s Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is delayed again

When Shankar’s eagerly awaited 2.0 the sequel to Robot was shifted from January 26, 2018 to April 27, it was said the other Akshay Kumar starrer Pad Man’s presence during the same week pushed 2.0 forward. This was untrue. 2.0 was pushed forward as the special effects were not ready. It has again been pushed forward from April 27 to an undecided date for the same reason, and this time replaced by another Rajinikanth starrer Kaala.

So what is the problem with 2.0 and why the endless delay? A source close to the film reveals, “Things began going wrong with 2.0 after the American digital company that was given the task of doing the VFX goofed up and declared itself bankrupt. The entire 3D and other effects had to be done again. But in spite of burning the midnight they could not seem to meet their new target of releasing on April 27.”

The latest information filtering out of the 2.0 unit is not very encouraging. Apparently, the 3D and other VFX are not shaping up to the satisfaction of the team. “They are doing their best. And they do not want to compromise on the post-production. But the financial setback that they faced when the American company goofed up the 3D has been a hard blow to withstand. The film has gone grossly over-budget. The main actors Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar have moved on. It looks like it would be a while before the film is completed and released,” says a source.

