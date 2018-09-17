Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 18.09.2018 | 9:46 AM IST

REVEALED: Nutan’s granddaughter Pranutan to co-star with Zaheer Iqbal in this Salman Khan production

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

About two months ago, we had reported that Salman Khan is all set to launch another star kid. This time around, it will be Nutan’s granddaughter Pranutan. Another intriguing fact is that she is daughter of Salman’s favourite co-actor Mohnish Bahl who has been a regular in some of his biggest blockbusters. Keeping the same in mind, the latest update on that front is that Pranutan will be playing the female lead opposite Zaheer Iqbal in the Nitin Kakkar directorial, to be produced by Salman Khan.

Keeping the onscreen and off screen camaraderie Salman Khan shares with Nutan’s son Mohnish Bahl, this didn’t come as a surprise move. The two of them have together in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Hum Saath Saath Hain amongst others. Coming to the film starring Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal is expected to be set against the backdrop of Kashmir. It will be produced by Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani under their banner Cine1 Studios along with Salman Khan Productions. Salman Khan recently took to Twitter to make an official announcement on the film.

The actor will also be launching Zaheer who is the son of one of his friends. The actor was so impressed with Zaheer’s dance performance during one of the sangeet ceremonies that he decided to launch the budding star in Bollywood.

As for the film itself, it is yet to be titled. The film is expected to go on floor this month itself and we hear that Zaheer has even undergone prep for his debut. Further details on the film’s newbie leads’ characters are yet to be revealed.

Also Read: Salman Khan to launch Zaheer Iqbal in association with Mubarakan producers?

