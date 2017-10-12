Priyanka Chopra to star in PT Usha’s biopic?

Malayalam filmmaker Revathy S Varmha is gearing up to direct a biopic on none other than the famous female athlete PT Usha. The film will be made in multiple languages to appeal to the international market and Revathy is in search of a popular star to play the role. The filmmaker has asserted that her first choice will remain to be Priyanka Chopra.

However, despite the keenness with which her team has been following up with Priyanka Chopra, Revathy also maintained that the prep for the film is quite extensive which will require the actress to dedicate almost a year to the film. The director, whilst mentioning about it, also understood that considering the hectic schedule of Priyanka Chopra, it will be quite difficult for the actress to accommodate the dates. Yet both the parties are trying to arrive at a consensus.

As for the film, it is a known fact that as a biopic it will trace the trials, tribulations and achievements of PT Usha since childhood but Revathy also adds that the film will feature sides of the athlete which the world isn’t aware of. The film will showcase all phases of her life right from her younger days to becoming an athlete star to becoming a mother and a coach now.

Talking about the film, it will be released not only in Indian but also foreign languages which include English, Hindi, Chinese, Russian and Malayalam. The reason for releasing it in other languages is because of the massive fan following that PT Usha has outside India.

She also elaborated on the casting stating that she is in search of popular male actors who will play the roles of important men in PT Usha’s life which are her father, coach and husband. As for the actress whilst she continues to express her interest in Priyanka Chopra, she also revealed that actresses like Sonam Kapoor etc. have been wanting to play the role.

With music by AR Rahman, considering the graphics that the film requires, Revathy also mentioned that the film’s budget would be massive amounting to approximately Rs. 100 crore, a budget given by the production team. Now let us wait to see if the script is intriguing enough to get our global star Priyanka Chopra interested in it.