All you need to know about the first episode of the new music show Mixtape

Bollywood Hungama News Network
The first episode of Mixtape was a powerful ensemble of melody, groove and smooth rhythms, as Neha Kakkar and Mohammed Irfan ruled the stage. Starting their performance with the song ‘Kabira’, Neha Kakkar was later joined by Mohammed Irfan for a soulful rendition.

While crooning, Neha Kakkar also recreated a version of ‘Kabira’ from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and ‘Naina Tu Pata Hai’ from Khoobsurat along with singer Mohammed Irfan.

Talking about her performance, Neha Kakkar added, “The mixtape is all about good music and this going to all about a new version of old songs. I think our version at Mixtape is very beautiful and soul satisfying. It’s a fantastic idea. We all know the digital market is huge. We also know this is a great initiative to bring so many musicians together.”

“Performing with Neha Kakkar has been unreal, she is firecracker on stage and happy to be paired with her” Mohammed Irfan was quoted saying.

