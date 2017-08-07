Bollywood Hungama
KriArj Entertainment begins work on toilets in temples in East & South India

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

KriArj Entertainment begins work on toilets in temples in East & South India News

By now we all know that Akshay Kumar’s next release Toilet – Ek Prem Katha deals with issues of sanitization and the actor has been going all guns blazing to ensure the success of the film. While the film itself has a social message within it, we hear the makers of Toilet – Ek Prem Katha are now going that extra mile to practice what they preach.

In fact, Prernaa Arora, co-owner of KriArj Entertainment has lined up an initiative in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Her company has started work on building toilets in East and South India temples as an initiative just ahead of the release of Toilet-Ek Prem Katha, thus proving the famous phrase, “practice what you preach”!

Commenting on the same, Prernaa Arora adds, “Not only in the film but we at KriArj also believe in the genuinity of the message that the film speaks of, and our Prime Minister’s message and vision of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan along with Akshay sir’s vision. And it feels really special to be part of this film and we at KriArj in our very own small way have decided to contribute to the same.”

As for the film, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha that starts Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles is slated to hit screens on August 11.

