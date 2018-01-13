Kareena Kapoor Khan – Sonam Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding pushed to June 1

Post pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to star in Shashanka Ghosh’s Veere Di Wedding alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The film which was earlier supposed to release on May 18, 2018 has been pushed further by two weeks.

Shashanka Ghosh’s Veere Di Wedding will be released on June 1 instead of May 18. It happens to be a big day for producer Ekta Kapoor as it is her nephew Laksshya Kapoor’s birthday as well. Ekta Kapoor tweeted, “1 June is one big day!!!! Veere di wedding arrives on my lakkshya ‘s bday!!!! Ab shaadi aur bday pe aap sab ko nimantran hai.”

Sonam Kapoor also took to Twitter on Friday and wrote, “A wedding to remember and a date that’s unforgettable! Block your calendars for Veere Di Wedding on 1st June 2018. RSVP now! :)”

Veere Di Wedding also features Permanent Roommates actor Sumeet Vyas who is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s love interest in the film. The first poster was released in October that featured all the actresses clad in male wedding attire. Co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi, the film is about four girls attending a wedding.