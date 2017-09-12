Judwaa 2 will have Varun Dhawan dancing with his idol Salman Khan

We all know that Salman Khan who starred in the original Judwaa film 20 years ago will be seen making a guest appearance in the new Judwaa where Varun Dhawan reprises Salman’s role.

What we don’t know so far is the nature of Salman’s appearance in Judwaa 2. It can now be told that Salman will appear in a double role along with Varun’s twin avatars in a scene where all the four characters will dance together.

“It will be the end-game of the entertainer,” says someone very close to the project. “The highlight that audiences will carry home with them. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director David Dhawan are very close to Salman. And Salman is very fond of Varun. He insisted on being part of Judwaa 2.”

Varun Dhawan can’t stop raving about Salman. “He is a role model for not just me but every young actor. More than anything else he’s a tremendous human being. He just called up and Dad and said, ‘I want to do something for Varun.’ Dad gave him the voice of God in Main Tera Hero. Now he is part of Judwaa 2. I couldn’t be happier.”