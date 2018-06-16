INSIDE PICS: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma share pictures and videos from last schedule of Sui Dhaaga

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan are working on the last schedule of their much publicised film, Sui Dhaaga and well, they just got the entire set to celebrate on the occasion that their film will be complete finally. Varun and Anushka’s character names are Mauji and Mamta respectively. They play the handloom weavers from Madhya Pradesh and the film gives out a strong message to save the indigenous industries. Varun said recently that his character is inspired by Suppandi, the iconic cartoon character. The film is directed by Sharad Katariya and will be produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. Anushka and Varun are seen in a never before seen avatar and their de-glam look is getting a lot of response from masses.

Varun Dhawan shared some pics from set and wrote, “@anushkasharma baffles me with her intelligence and her captions. Made in. Last sched. We are working very hard.” The star cast cut cakes with the entire unit. The movie is touted to be high on content and will drive an important lesson home. It will have a rustic appeal which is Sharad Katariya’s style and we are looking forward to Anushka and Varun’s superb performances.

Sui dhagga. Mamta and mauji back to change the game. Last sched pic.twitter.com/veCyup7z9E — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 15, 2018

Sui Dhaaga will come out in September 28, 2018.

