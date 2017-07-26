Here’s what Sunny Leone has to say about the Hindi remake of Jatt & Juliet 2 and her other ventures

While her item numbers continue to create a stir, they are often short-lived. Fans of Sunny Leone are eagerly waiting to see more of her on the big screen but it doesn’t seem like it won’t happen any time soon. Amongst her film commitments, earlier, she was announced as the leading lady of the Hindi remake of Jatt & Juliet with Manish Paul as her leading man. But by far there has been no update on the same.

Sunny Leone, who was recently seen grooving to ‘Piya More’ alongside Emraan Hashmi in Baadshaho, also spoke about Jatt & Juliet only to further reinstate that she is as informed as we are. She went on to add that she hopes that they soon continue with the film and complete it with God’s will. However, the reason for this delay is unknown to her as well as the people around.

But this hasn’t deterred the spirit of the actress who is focusing on other ventures besides film and definitely we can say that we see a progress there. Readers may be aware that she is the host of Splitsvilla that runs on MTV and apart from that, Sunny Leone is also an aspiring entrepreneur foraying into the world of cosmetics and film production.

Earlier we had reported that Sunny Leone will be starting her own production company and talking about the same, the actress revealed that she decided to take this step because she is fascinated by the entertainment industry. On the other hand, yet another update is in the field of cosmetics. Sunny Leone is all set to launch her cosmetics line Star Struck by Sunny Leone for which she has already created the packaging, branding and other details.

As for the film Jatt & Juliet, the Punjabi version is directed by Anurag Singh and it starred superstar Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa in lead roles.