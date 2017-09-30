Govinda to star in Abhishek Dogra’s comedy film with Varun Sharma

Abhishek Dogra is all set for his next directorial which will feature the veteran actor Govinda in the leading role. Govinda, who recently featured in the forgettable Aa Gaya Hero, is all set to revive the genre that he is known for, comedy. The actor will feature alongside Varun Sharma, who is best known for his character ‘Choocha’ in Fukrey.

Talking about the film, it is being said that writer Rajeev Kaul who is known for 90s potboilers like Shola Aur Shabnam (which featured Govinda in the lead roles) as well as recent ones like the Salman Khan starrer Ready and Manu Rishi of Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! fame, will come together to pen the script. While Abhishek maintained that the decision was taken considering they wanted two comedy writers with different sensibilities for this one, the director was also more than happy to have Govinda on board.

For the uninitiated, Abhishek Dogra made his directorial debut with Sonam Kapoor starrer Dolly Ki Doli [2015]. Incidentally, Dogra’s first film also featured Varun Sharma in a prominent roles and his second film too will have the actor as the partner-in-crime of Govinda.

As for the story of the film, Govinda described it as ‘comedy of errors’ and fun ride between two people whose slip-ups take the story forward. On the other hand, Varun Sharma who has grown up watching Govinda films was more than happy to work with the star. He also stated that he is also eagerly looking forward to learn from the ‘legendary actor-comedian’ all about his acting and improvisation skills.

The leading lady of the film is yet to be finalized and will be locked by the end of this week. It will be extensively shot in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The untitled venture is slated to go on floor on October 21 this year.