“The feedback to Padmavati trailer is humbling” – Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Finally the trailer of the eagerly awaited Padmavati is out. The ovation is thundering and deafening. Exhausted and elated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali says, “It’s been a journey of great stress and awakening. I’ve given my blood sweat and tears to Padmavati. Now when people have given their approval in such a big way I am overwhelmed and anxious. The feedback is humbling. I hope the film lives up to all the heightened expectations.”

The director, no stranger to getting raves months before his films are released has had everyone from Amitabh Bachchan to Rekha congratulating him. Filmmakers as disparate as Karan Johar and S S Rajamouli have come forward to express their admiration for the trailer of Padmavati.

Padmavati which was first performed as a stage play by Sanjay Bhansali in Paris in 2008, will have a special release in Paris. While the entire plan is yet to be formulated the Parisian release of Padmavati will be bigger than anything from Bollywood. Says a source close to Bhansali Productions, “Devdas had one of the biggest ever releases in Paris for an Indian film. But Padmavati which is a familiar tale to the Parisians, thanks to the opera staged in 2008, will be released on an even bigger scale.”

Earlier plans were to dub the film in French for the Paris release. But this move was seen as detrimental to the mood and flavour of the film. Padmavati’s Parisian version would now be released with French subtitles.

Incidentally Ranveer Singh who plays the arch-villain in Padmavati shares a special affinity to Paris after he shot for Aditya Chopra’s Befikre in Paris.