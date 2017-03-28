Disha Patani reveals about the time a fan stalked her in Delhi

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Disha Patani like most celebrities has her own share of ardent fans and followers. Similarly like most other celebrities, Disha too has had her share of close run-ins. Revealing about the time she was stalked by a fan, the actress who was recently seen in the Jackie Chan film Kung Fu Yoga detailed the incident that happened in Delhi.

Talking about the incident, Disha said that it happened when she was in the capital city and a male fan landed up at the hotel she was staying at on two consecutive days to meet her. While that may have seemed normal, the fan’s behaviour started to change when he began following her around the city – from the set to a shopping mall and even to a movie theatre. However, things got out of hand when the same fan picked a fight with the hotel staff when they stopped him from meeting her, resulting in the hotel bouncers being called in, to escort the troublemaker from the premises.

Further talking about the incident, Disha added that though she is overwhelmed by the love of fans she has received, when she got to know about this particular fan that turned into a stalker she was shocked. Terming the entire episode as an unpleasant experience Disha added that she was relieved once it was over.

