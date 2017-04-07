Bipasha Basu to open self-defence training centres

Last year, her marriage was the talk of the town but we haven’t seen much of Bipasha Basu on the silver screen. While the actress is dabbling with her entrepreneurial ventures, here’s a way where the actress wants to contribute something to the society. With many B-town celebrities coming out in support of women empowerment, Bipasha has decided to do her bit for the same.

Reportedly, Bipasha Basu is all set to establish a self-defence academy for women next year, which will include lessons in kickboxing, Krav Maga and other forms of combat training. The actress plans to open it in three key centres namely Mumbai, Delhi and her hometown Kolkata. The academy will primarily cater to young girls in the 13 to 30 age group but will also allow special enrolments by men and women in the older age group with decent fitness levels as well as martial arts enthusiasts.

Talking about the initiative Bipasha said, “Crime in India is escalating at an alarming rate and I believe self-defence is the need of the hour. We are designing a week-long crash course initially, and will then turn it into a full-fledged one, spanning a month or more.” Bipasha is currently in the process of zeroing in on certified trainers for the academy.

Bipasha Basu is known for her well-toned body and the actress has often shared tips with her fans on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. She has already made a name in the world of fitness, promoted the same on various platforms and this new initiative too is said to be an extension of the same.