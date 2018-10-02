Bigg Boss 12 wildcard entry Surbhi Rana is already WARY of Khan sisters, wants to meet Deepak Kumar!

Bigg Boss 12 makers have been entertaining us with the new twists and turns with every episode. Lady night, Surbhi Rana entered the house with evicted contestant Romil Choudhary who re-entered the house. Before going in she admitted to have liked Deepak Kumar and his strategy in the house. She said that it is amazing how he makes everyone laugh and is a pretty strong contestant too so she is eager to meet him. She also revealed that dealing with the Khan sisters Somi and Saba will be really tough considering how feisty, argumentative and aggressive they are. On her day one itself she got on a wrong foot with Dipika Kakar and even made her cry. Surbhi’s general opinion about her is that she is arrogant and stuck up.

Before entering the house, Surbhi further revealed that she has a strategy but it’s a secret which she won’t reveal it to anyone as yet. Looks like Surbhi will stir things up in the house where people have been largely playing black and white. It will be interesting to see how she manages to break into the groups and get her game noticed by the junta and Salman Khan. Surbhi has been selected from the Outhouse which also housed Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik who got ousted last week. Surbhi claimed that masses did not like their game and they failed to impress largely because of which they were evicted. Since Surbhi has ruffled feathers on first day itself with Dipika Kakar, there will definitely be some drama in the house.

Currently, Bigg Boss 12 nominations are underway in the house from which Surbhi Rana-Romil Choudhary and Nehha Pendse are safe. Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu failed to do the task yesterday.