Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt to write a book on depression

Many actors have decided to come out to share the varied life experiences, whether it is good or bad, to their fans. While Deepika Padukone has spoken about his tryst with depression, Kalki Koechlin has spoken about sexual abuse. Many of the celebrities have bravely confronted the many struggles of their life and are now also uninhibited to share about it. One amongst them is also Shaheen Bhatt.

Hailing from the Bollywood Bhatt family and superstar Alia Bhatt as her sister, Shaheen Bhatt too has been in the limelight for long. She prefers to stay behind the camera and has a passion towards writing. This celebrity too, like many of her contemporaries, decided to talk about depression on social media. And now using the same experience, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan’s elder daughter is contemplating on penning it down into a book.

Depression has become a major concern amidst today’s generation and many celebrities have been extending their support to this cause. While Deepika started her own foundation that helps depression patients, Live, Love, Laugh, now Shaheen Bhatt wants to contribute to the cause by writing a book.

Shaheen Bhatt, in a post that was shared almost two years, had confessed that she has been living in and out of depression for over a decade. The star kid not only owned up to her flaws but was also said, “I say I live with depression rather than I struggle with it because for me (and I speak only for myself here) I don’t see why it has to be a struggle.” And now she has decided to help others to deal with depression.

Proud of it, her mother and actress Soni Razdan has stated that not only is her entire family including her husband and her younger daughter Alia Bhatt are supporting Shaheen in this decision but they are also very happy about it. Soni Razdan was all praises for her daughter’s courage in media reports and also added that she is a great writer.

