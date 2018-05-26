Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt to write a book on depression

Many actors have decided to come out to share the varied life experiences, whether it is good or bad, to their fans. While Deepika Padukone has spoken about his tryst with depression, Kalki Koechlin has spoken about sexual abuse. Many of the celebrities have bravely confronted the many struggles of their life and are now also uninhibited to share about it. One amongst them is also Shaheen Bhatt.
Hailing from the Bollywood Bhatt family and superstar Alia Bhatt as her sister, Shaheen Bhatt too has been in the limelight for long. She prefers to stay behind the camera and has a passion towards writing. This celebrity too, like many of her contemporaries, decided to talk about depression on social media. And now using the same experience, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan’s elder daughter is contemplating on penning it down into a book.
Depression has become a major concern amidst today’s generation and many celebrities have been extending their support to this cause. While Deepika started her own foundation that helps depression patients, Live, Love, Laugh, now Shaheen Bhatt wants to contribute to the cause by writing a book.
Shaheen Bhatt, in a post that was shared almost two years, had confessed that she has been living in and out of depression for over a decade. The star kid not only owned up to her flaws but was also said, “I say I live with depression rather than I struggle with it because for me (and I speak only for myself here) I don’t see why it has to be a struggle.” And now she has decided to help others to deal with depression.
Proud of it, her mother and actress Soni Razdan has stated that not only is her entire family including her husband and her younger daughter Alia Bhatt are supporting Shaheen in this decision but they are also very happy about it. Soni Razdan was all praises for her daughter’s courage in media reports and also added that she is a great writer.
I’ve lived with depression on and off since I was about 13 years old. This is not a revelation or a confession. Those who know me know this about me. It’s not something I take any pains to hide, I’m not ashamed of it or particularly troubled by it. It’s just a part of who I am. I have days where I feel good and then I have days where I don’t. One minute everything’s fine and the next it’s like someone turned the light off inside my head. I go quiet and it’s difficult to get out of bed. Like it always does the world around me loses focus and I struggle to make sense of it. Sometimes these bouts last an hour – sometimes they last days. Today, I’m on day 4. I say I live with depression rather than I struggle with it because for me (and I speak only for myself here) I don’t see why it has to be a struggle. I once read an idea by an American essayist called Richard Mitchell which stayed with me; it’s now become how I try to approach the dips in my week or month. The idea is this: To be sick, or to suffer, is inevitable. But to become bitter and vindictive in sickness and suffering and to surrender to irrationality, supposing yourself the innocent and virtuous victim of the evils intentions of the world, is not inevitable. The appropriate answer to the question – Why me? is the other question – Why not me? *** Why am I writing about this? Well, I spend a fair amount of time on social media during the course of my day and today I found myself looking for something to post because it’s been a few days since I’ve posted anything. I couldn’t find anything so I figured I’d just talk about this – how I’m doing, instead of what I’m doing. It’s as simple as that, and we could all stand to do a little more of it. P.S. That picture just seemed to work in this context.
