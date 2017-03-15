Akshay Kumar to play Gulshan Kumar in Mogul

Music mogul Gulshan Kumar’s rags-to-riches story is the stuff of legends. His devotion to goddess Vaishno Devi, enterprising nature and passion for his work led to his meteoric rise. From being a household name with his devotional music to becoming the one-man music industry with T-Series, his larger-than-life story is set to get captured in a biopic titled Mogul.

Produced by his wife Sudesh Kumari, the film to be directed by Subhash Kapoor will star superstar Akshay Kumar as the music mogul. The actor shared a special bond with the Emperor of music Gulshan Kumar.

Says Akshay about the biopic on his friend, “I had the good fortune of knowing Gulshanji well. My association with him started right from my first film Saugandh. We both shared many things in common and come from a similar background. And I am very excited to play him on-screen.”

Gulshan Kumar’s son Bhushan Kumar added, “Mogul is not a film for me. It’s my dream come true. My father has been my guiding force all through my life and I have always felt his presence with me in everything I do. I always knew that one day I would make Mogul and share my father’s amazing story with the world. I am also extremely happy that my mother Sudesh Kumari will be producing the film. And I can think of no one better than Akshay to play him on-screen.”

Subhash Kapoor said, “When Vikram Malhotra shared the idea of the film with me, there was a feeling of disbelief. I always told my team that the one story I would love to make a movie on was Gulshanji’s, and here I am doing just that.”

Gulshan Kumar was extremely attached to his younger daughter Tulsi Kumar, and that’s why they chose to announce the film on her birthday. The shooting of Mogul will begin in the end of 2017.