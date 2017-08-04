Bollywood Hungama
After being admitted for dehydration, Dilip Kumar is now recovering in hospital

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

dilip-kumar-critical

Earlier this week, legendary actor Dilip Kumar was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai for dehydration. The veteran actor, who was admitted on Wednesday, is now recovering.

According to Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu’s manager, Dilip Kumar is now stable and doing well in the hospital. As of now, the actor has been kept under observation for a couple of days for proper recovery.

In the past few years, Dilip Kumar has been ailing due to age-related problems. The actor, who is 94 years old, was last seen in Qila in 1998. Post that, he received Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

