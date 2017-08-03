Aditya Roy Kapur to learn to play the piano

Aditya Roy Kapur may have last been seen on the big screen with the film Ok Jaanu that released earlier this year, but the actor has been pretty busy ever since. But away from films we hear that Aditya is all set to embark on a new learning venture.

While the actor already knows how to play the guitar, he will now be starting to learn the piano. In fact, Aditya’s mom gifted him a piano which he feels obliged to play since it’s in the hall. Moreover the actor feels that since the piano is placed in the hall, and if people ask him to play something he won’t be able too!