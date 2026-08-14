The Toxic star recalls taking on a major release window despite Zero being a much bigger Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Yash is currently busy promoting Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, but his promotional conversations have also brought back memories from a defining phase of his career. The actor recently recalled the release of KGF Chapter 1 and its clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero in December 2018.

Yash reveals why KGF Chapter 1 clashed with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero: “Our film was a small one”

At the time, KGF Chapter 1 was Yash’s major Hindi-language breakthrough, while Zero arrived with the star power of Shah Rukh Khan and reunited him with his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film also featured Khan in the role of a dwarf, adding to the curiosity surrounding the release.

During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Yash was asked about the decision to release KGF Chapter 1 alongside a Shah Rukh Khan starrer. The actor was asked, "Aap Shah Rukh Khan ke bahut bade fan hain, aap unse milna chahte the and jab time nahi diya toh aapne unki Zero ke saath apni KGF film clash kara li (You were a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan. You wanted to meet him but when he didn’t give time, you ended up clashing your film KGF with his film Zero)?."

Yash, in response, explained that the scale of the two films was very different when they arrived in theatres. “Our film was a small one and Shah Rukh sir's film was huge, so we released on the same day,” he added.

The decision eventually proved significant for Yash and the KGF franchise. Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, KGF Chapter 1 introduced audiences to Rocky, played by Yash, and the world of the Kolar Gold Fields. The film went on to establish Yash as a pan-India star, with its success eventually leading to the sequel, KGF Chapter 2.

Interestingly, Yash’s recollection comes at a time when he is preparing for another major release. The actor will next be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The gangster drama also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, Toxic is scheduled to release on August 26. As Yash looks ahead to his next release, his comments about KGF Chapter 1 offer a glimpse into the circumstances surrounding the film that changed the trajectory of his career.

Also Read: Toxic trailer launch: Yash praises his co-stars: “All these lovely talented people have kept their EGOS aside to put an Indian film on a GLOBAL platform”; HITS back at those who doubt him: “I see it as their STUPIDITY”

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