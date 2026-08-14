Anya Singh opens up about changing fashion views; says, “It’s such a generic thought to have, and women do that to other women as well”

Actor Anya Singh has spoken about how her approach to fashion has changed over the years, while also questioning the stereotypes and assumptions often attached to women’s clothing. The actor reflected on her college days, when Western outfits were often considered more fashionable, and explained how growing older helped her become more comfortable with her personal style.

Anya Singh opens up about changing fashion views; says, “It’s such a generic thought to have, and women do that to other women as well”

Recalling her college experience, Anya said there was a noticeable bias against women who preferred traditional Indian clothing. “When I went to college, there were a lot of girls who would wear salwar suits, and there was a certain bias towards them,” she recalled in a chat with Mid Day. She admitted that she was influenced by the same mindset at the time.

However, her perspective has changed considerably. Anya now embraces Indian wear and said she even prefers wearing traditional outfits while travelling abroad. “I was one of them. However, now I wear Indian clothes even when I travel abroad. There's no hassle, and you can breathe,” she added.

For the actor, comfort has also become an important factor in deciding what to wear. She believes Indian clothing can offer both ease and style, challenging the idea that fashion has to be defined by Western trends.

Anya also addressed the larger issue of women being judged based on their appearance. She pointed out that people often make assumptions about a woman’s personality or character based solely on her clothes. According to her, this becomes particularly difficult for actresses and other women in the public eye, who face constant scrutiny over their fashion choices.

Speaking about revealing outfits, Anya said women should not be labelled because they choose to show cleavage or their midriff. “It's not fair. Maybe someone is showing their cleavage or midriff, but the tag or perspective of them being easy bothers me. It's such a generic thought to have, and women do that to other women as well, especially older women,” she explained.

On the work front, Anya has appeared in projects including Stree 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She also gained attention with The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, directed by Aryan Khan. Her latest release was Border 2, which hit theatres on January 23, 2026, where she played Sudha Rawat.

Also Read : Anya Singh opens up on acne and mental health on Soha Ali Khan’s All About Her: “It really affected my confidence”

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