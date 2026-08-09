Toxic trailer launch: Yash praises his co-stars: “All these lovely talented people have kept their EGOS aside to put an Indian film on a GLOBAL platform”; HITS back at those who doubt him: “I see it as their STUPIDITY”

Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, Balaji Manohar, Sudev Nair, director Geetu Mohandas, producer Venkat K Narayana, Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit and distributor Anil Thadani attended the trailer launch of Toxic in the luxurious multiplex in Bengaluru. Rocking Star Yash gave a rocking speech about the film and its actors.

Toxic trailer launch: Yash praises his co-stars: “All these lovely talented people have kept their EGOS aside to put an Indian film on a GLOBAL platform”; HITS back at those who doubt him: “I see it as their STUPIDITY”

Yash said, “Now, it’s no more Kannada, Tamil or Telugu. It is truly an Indian film. It is the right example of film in which talented people have come from their respective industries. Toxic is not Yash’s film. It is an Indian film where all the top stars and successful people have kept their insecurities, goals and even their selfish behaviour aside. Every actor is selfish. That’s a fact. When you’re working, you want to be the best.”

He added, “There’ll be so many instances when lot of people come together. In such a scenario, you will feel a little uncomfortable, insecure. But this film happened because all these lovely talented successful people have kept their egos aside and have come with just one cause – to put an Indian film on a global platform!”

Yash continued, “I believe that when you want to do something in life, nothing should stop you. Most of us listen to people who say bad things about you and tell you what you can’t do. I am somebody who doesn’t listen to anybody! If somebody is telling me ‘You can’t do this’, I see it as their lack of imagination or their stupidity. Because if I can see it clearly, there’s nothing in life you can’t do as long as you put in the effort, time and required energy or actions towards it.”

Toxic releases in cinemas on August 26.

Also Read: Toxic trailer launch in Bengaluru: Producer Venkat K Narayana recalls GATECRASHING birthday bash of Yash’s wife Radhika; adds, “Toxic will not just entertain you. It’ll ALTER your pulse!”

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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