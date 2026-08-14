Barkha Singh and Aisha Ahmed team up for We Got You, Girl; new Amazon MX Original to premiere on August 18

Prime Video has announced its upcoming MX Original series We Got You, Girl, hosted by actors Barkha Singh and Aisha Ahmed. The 15-episode show is set to premiere on August 18, 2026, with three new episodes dropping every Tuesday for five weeks.

Barkha Singh and Aisha Ahmed team up for We Got You, Girl; new Amazon MX Original to premiere on August 18

The series focuses on everyday style, beauty and confidence dilemmas faced by women, combining expert advice with conversations and transformations. Each episode follows a different woman as she works through a particular concern, with the hosts helping her explore solutions that align with her personality, lifestyle and individual preferences.

Joining Barkha and Aisha on the show is Etiquette and Transformation Coach Manik Kaur. Together, the trio will use a combination of practical advice and expert insights to explore aspects including skin undertones, hair texture, complementary colours, personality, lifestyle and budget while working towards a transformation.

While makeovers are an important part of the format, We Got You, Girl also focuses on the process leading up to them. The series aims to turn familiar beauty and fashion concerns into conversations around confidence and self-discovery, with the hosts bringing their own chemistry and camaraderie to the episodes.

Speaking about the show, Barkha Singh said, “There are moments in each of our lives where we just need our girls — whether you’re starting something new, feeling a little unsure of yourself, or simply having a fashion crisis! That’s what made We Got You, Girl so much fun for me. Aisha and my chemistry is natural and warm, so I’m excited for our audiences to be a part of our world when this drops.”

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Aisha Ahmed added, “What I love about We Got You, Girl is how relatable it is. We’ve all had moments when we’ve looked at our wardrobe and thought, ‘I have nothing to wear’ or tried something and wondered why it didn’t feel right. The show takes those everyday dilemmas and makes them fun, while also giving you actionable advice. I also love that the transformations are built around the women themselves, their personalities, their lifestyles, and what makes them most comfortable. Barkha and I had such a great time bringing that girl-gang energy to the show, and I can’t wait for our larger girl gangs out there to meet these incredible women.”

We Got You, Girl will stream for free on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app, now refreshed as MX Player by Prime Video. The series will be available across mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video and Fire TV, with three episodes releasing every Tuesday.

Also Read: Barkha Singh opens up about choosing meaningful roles; names Kiran Rao, Prosit Roy, and Avinash Arun on her dream director list

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