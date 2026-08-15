Vikrant Massey recalled facing online abuse and threats after The Sabarmati Report, saying his personal details were leaked while his son was six months old.

Vikrant Massey has opened up about the online abuse and threats he faced following the release of The Sabarmati Report. In a recent conversation with Shekhar Suman on his YouTube show Shekhar Tonite, the actor recalled how the backlash surrounding the film affected him personally, particularly at a time when he had recently become a father.

Vikrant Massey reveals his WhatsApp and car number were leaked after The Sabarmati Report was released: “People threatened me openly”

The Sabarmati Report, released in 2024, was based on the 2002 Godhra train fire. Massey played one of the lead roles in the film, which drew strong reactions after its release, with some critics and viewers describing it as propaganda.

Recalling the response he faced, Massey said he remained proud of being part of the film despite the criticism. “I did a film called The Sabarmati Report, and I am extremely proud of that film. When I did that film, people used the word you used: propaganda. People called that film propaganda. We made it on the Godhra train burning. We made it on the burning of the Sabarmati Express,” he said.

The actor then spoke about the extent of the abuse he allegedly faced online. According to Massey, his personal information was circulated, and he received direct threats. “I had to listen to a lot of abuse. My WhatsApp number was leaked. My car number was leaked. People threatened me openly,” Massey recalled.

The situation became particularly difficult because his son had been born around the same period. Massey said his baby was only six months old when he was dealing with the backlash and admitted that the experience had a significant emotional impact on him. “My son had just been born then. He was just six months old. I was heavily impacted and I openly said this in the media,” he added.

Vikrant Massey on choosing family over career

Massey also reflected on his decision to take a break from acting after a successful period in his career. He said, “I had a great run in 2023 and 2024 due to 12th Fail, Sector 36, The Sabarmati Report. Around this time, I was away from my house and my son was born. I was finally feeling the fame, but there was a void. I was missing my family and my son,” he said.

Massey also recalled the emotional conflict he experienced as his career reached a high point. He said, “I was having an unbelievable stage. I was recognised by the PM. He watched the film. I was overwhelmed with the entire experience. When my son started to say ‘Papa’, and I couldn't be there, I would cry and think, ‘I did wish for success, but at what cost?’”

Reflecting on the online criticism, Massey said his perspective eventually changed. “However, over time, I realised that they are all cowards and it doesn't matter to me what people talk about me. What matters is that my own people are my responsibility. I am answerable to them,” he added.

Massey had announced a break from acting in December 2024, citing a need to recalibrate his priorities. He has since returned to screen work and was most recently seen in the Netflix series Musafir Cafe.

Also Read: Netflix drops announcement video of Musafir Cafe for Season 2: Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana to return

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