The romantic drama, created by Sharanya Rajgopal, is set to continue the story of Chander, Sudha and Preeti after its widely discussed first season.

Netflix has officially announced the second season of its romantic drama Musafir Cafe, confirming the return of the series that resonated with audiences for its emotional storytelling and music. The upcoming season will continue the journey of Chander, Sudha and Preeti, revisiting the relationships and unresolved emotions that formed the heart of the first instalment.

Netflix drops announcement video of Musafir Cafe for Season 2: Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana to return

The announcement comes after the series generated conversations among viewers over its ending, with many speculating about the future of its central characters. Season 2 is expected to pick up from where the previous chapter left off, exploring themes of love, timing, second chances and self-discovery.

While the streaming platform has not revealed plot details, the new season is expected to revisit questions that remained unanswered at the end of the first season. The story will continue to follow Chander, Sudha and Preeti as they navigate evolving relationships and life choices, while retaining the emotional tone that connected with viewers.

Speaking about the renewal, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “Musafir Cafe has captured the hearts of audiences all over. The conversations about the show have hijacked the Internet with debates about the ending and what lies ahead, the dialogues, the characters and the music. Romance as a genre when done right captures hearts and conversations like no other genre does. We are bullish about building this genre, like we built comedy for our members. And I’m happy to announce Musafir Cafe S02 will be an integral part of that slate. We can’t wait to take this tale of love and longing into its next exciting phase.”

Creator and writer Sharanya Rajgopal also reflected on the response the series received and shared her excitement about continuing the story. She said, "I’m overwhelmed by the outpouring of love on our show. As storytellers, we can only hope that our characters will find a home in people's hearts, that the honesty in our work speaks to them. The love that audiences have shown Chander, Sudha and Preeti has been far more beautiful than I could have imagined. Watching viewers laugh with them, cry for them, tell me their stories and passionately root for their favourite characters has been deeply moving and humbling. It felt like they weren't ready to say goodbye, and honestly, neither was I. Because for me, the story is just getting started. I'm incredibly grateful to Netflix for believing in this story from the very beginning, championing its emotional honesty, and being true creative partners and my musafirs every step of the way. Their faith in my every crazy request and their willingness to nurture it with me, every step of the way has made it possible for us to tell the next chapter. Season 2 will be our love letter to everyone who made Musafir Cafe their own. What happens next? Stay tuned!”

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Musafir Cafe is created and written by Sharanya Rajgopal and directed by Ruchir Arun. The series is based on characters from Divya Prakash Dubey's novel and is produced by Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) in association with Homemade Stories.

The show features Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles, with Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra and Sadia Siddiqui playing pivotal characters.

With the renewal now confirmed, Musafir Cafe is set to return to Netflix with a new chapter that promises to further explore the lives and relationships of its beloved characters. A release date for Season 2 is yet to be announced.

Also Read: Netflix’s Musafir Cafe marks the debut of Vikrant Massey’s production banner, Homemade Stories; starts streaming from July 24

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