Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has opened up about his relationship with Shubhra Shetty, including the age difference between them, the scrutiny they have faced and why he has become more conscious of their age gap over the years. In an interview with Janice Sequeira, the couple also spoke candidly about their relationship and whether marriage could be on the cards.

Anurag Kashyap confesses age gap with Shubhra Shetty made him “conscious”: “She doesn’t look her age”

Anurag, 53, and Shubhra, who is in her 30s, have been in a relationship for several years. While discussing the possibility of marriage, Anurag revealed that Shubhra does not believe in the institution. When asked whether he would consider getting married for the third time, he said, “She doesn’t believe in it.”

Asked if he personally wanted to get married again, the filmmaker said that he was more interested in preserving what they have together. “I’m very happy to be with her. I want to be with her. So, whatever that takes,” Anurag said.

He further explained that his priorities have changed with age and experience. “There’s a lot in life. What is an old man’s insecurity? I want to be healthy enough to outlive the people I love. Because if it doesn’t happen, then what can happen after that? The ways of the world. So, I think about it a lot. But my thing is, as long as we have found what we have found now, I’m happy with anything. I don’t want to lose this,” he added.

Anurag Kashyap recalls becoming conscious of their age gap

The couple also discussed how their age difference has affected them. Anurag admitted, “We’ve had our share of troubles. We’ve had our moments. We have been self-conscious.” Shubhra immediately corrected him, saying, “You have been more conscious.”

Agreeing with her, Anurag explained how his perspective changed as he grew older. “I’ve been more conscious. I was more conscious. And not just more conscious, at one point, I became so conscious, I was trying so hard to push it away. There was a point because her face doesn’t show her age. She still looks the same. She doesn’t look her age. So the thing is, the more I grew older and she kept looking the same, that’s when I became slightly conscious,” he said.

Shubhra, however, recalled that Anurag had always encouraged her to live independently and discover herself rather than allow their relationship to define her.

“He can be sure in life because he’s gone through everything. He knows what love isn’t, and so he can be sure that this is love. But I can’t, because I was in my 20s, and that’s when you’re figuring yourself out. So he was adamant that I go out, and if I have to find my way back to him, I will,” she said.

The couple also recalled an emotional moment from the early stages of their relationship. Shubhra remembered telling Anurag that being in love was on her bucket list and that she could “happily die now”. Her casual comment, however, had a profound effect on the filmmaker.

“We were in our honeymoon phase, really in love, and I said, ‘being in love is on my bucket list, and I can happily die now.’ I just said it casually. But he got really serious and teared up,” Shubhra recalled.

She said Anurag then told her, “Before this, I was never scared if I got into a car accident. I just didn’t care about anything. I feel like, for the first time in my life, I’ve found something worth living for, so I actually don’t want to die.”

As Shubhra recounted the memory, Anurag became emotional and teared up.

Anurag Kashyap on his relationship history

Before his relationship with Shubhra, Anurag was married to editor Aarti Bajaj. The couple were married for six years before ending their marriage in 2009. They share a daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap.

Anurag later married actor Kalki Koechlin in 2011. He had worked with Koechlin in Dev D, which marked her introduction to Bollywood. The couple separated after four years of marriage and eventually divorced.

Also Read: Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Kashyap reunite to present coming of age short Bobby Beauty Parlour during Friendship Week

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