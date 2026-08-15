Last month, the results of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced, with Maaran winning the award for Best Gujarati Feature Film. The thriller drama is headlined by Yash Soni, a popular name in Gujarati cinema. While the actor has largely been known for playing sweet and lovable characters, Maaran sees him undergo a transformation unlike anything he has attempted before. Last year, he played a quirky character in the heist Gujarati film Chaniya Toli. It released on Diwali 2025 and thus clashed with Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and gave a tough fight to these Hindi films. Until the second weekend, it had managed to hit Rs. 15 crore mark and was having a dream run. It seemed like the film would cross the Rs. 25 crore mark and may even have a shot at having a lifetime of Rs. 30 crores.

EXCLUSIVE: Yash Soni ADMITS his Diwali release Chaniya Toli was AFFECTED by Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate at the box office: “It was a downer, but it also made me happy…a matter of PRIDE for Gujarati cinema”

However, a small Gujarati film, Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate, suddenly stole the thunder from Chaniya Toli. It had released two weeks before the Yash Soni-starrer and had done negligible business in 15 days. But miraculously, it picked up in the third week and then became a rage. It went on to become the first Gujarati film to cross the Rs. 100 crores mark. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Yash Soni spoke about this aspect.

When asked if he believes that Chaniya Toli was affected by the Laalo wave, Yash Soni confessed, “Yes, absolutely. Laalo came as a surprise at everyone. It was running in just one show in a few theatres when Chaniya Toli released. After 2 or 2 ½ weeks, it began picking up and ultimately collected Rs. 104 crores.”

He added, “Now, Laalo was a small film. The makers and actors were talented but they were not established names. Such films used to often face an uphill challenge in attracting the audience. But when Laalo became a historic blockbuster, it made me happy as a film with no established actors or makers did such business. And look at the way it was performing. My own family couldn’t get tickets to watch Laalo! Of course, it was a bit of a downer that Chaniya Toli got affected. But at the same time, it was a matter of pride that a Gujarati film collected Rs. 100 crores for the first time. It has set a benchmark that we all have to now chase. So, I took it as a motivating factor.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Yash Soni on SHATTERING his ‘sweet, lovable hero’ image with Maaran: “Feedback is amazing; film khatam hote hi audience mein sannaata hota hai”; reveals why it clashed with Spider-Man: Brand New Day: “We wanted to use the National Award momentum”

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