Actor Suvinder Vicky says stepping into a sequel to a cult classic comes with a pressure of its own, even when the role itself is not among the longest he has played. In Awarapan 2, Vicky plays Jaideep, a learned man shaped by his life experiences, a part he says pushed him into territory he had not explored before, as per a report by Variety India.

Suvinder Vicky reveals pressure of following cult classic Awarapan with Awarapan 2

A new look and an unexplored side of his craft

Vicky said, “I hadn’t explored a role like this in my career before. My look is different in this as well. It is closer to how I look.”

Known for roles that resist easy categorisation, in projects such as Kohrra and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Vicky said the set of Awarapan 2 carried a relaxed, informal energy despite the scale of the film and the presence of established co-stars.

Working alongside Shabana Azmi and Emraan Hashmi

Vicky said, “When actors are working, everyone is in their own zone. When you get the opportunity to work with established actors, you hope to enjoy that experience and learn from it. Awarapan 2 had that kind of energy. We stayed in the zone of the film, but at the same time, the atmosphere on set was very relaxed. There wasn’t any pressure.”

Speaking about working with Shabana Azmi, Vicky said, “Shabana is such a refined and graceful person. When you work with someone like her, you feel like you’re in the presence of something divine. I think certain qualities come with experience. They reflect in the way you speak, carry yourself, and how grounded you become. I don’t know if I have reached that stage yet. But I have seen that noor, that radiance, on Shabana’s face. I saw the same thing on Naseeruddin Shah’s face while working on Rehmat. I still have a long way to go, and there’s a lot more for me to learn and work on.”

The pressure of an introduction scene

The 53-year-old actor said he does not let age dictate the roles he takes on and continues to push himself physically and creatively, though Awarapan 2 brought its own set of challenges. Vicky said, “My introduction scene was difficult. There’s a certain pressure that you feel when you’re told, ‘This is your introduction.’ I hadn’t really explored that aspect of performance before. That’s when you realize that you’re a part of a commercial masala film with a completely different aura, it’s a musical and it’s a sequel to the cult film Awarapan. So you naturally feel the pressure.”

Also Read: Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947: Milap Zaveri books tickets for both; says, “EVERY Friday ANYONE gets a chance to fight back”

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