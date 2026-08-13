Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947: Milap Zaveri books tickets for both; says, “EVERY Friday ANYONE gets a chance to fight back”

Filmmaker and writer Milap Zaveri has shown his support for both Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 ahead of their theatrical release on August 14. The two films are set for a box office clash during the Independence Day weekend, with Emraan Hashmi’s crime-action romance drama taking on Sunny Deol’s Partition-era drama.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947: Milap Zaveri books tickets for both; says, “EVERY Friday ANYONE gets a chance to fight back”

Taking to Instagram, Milap revealed that he has booked tickets for both films. Sharing a picture related to his bookings, he wrote, “Tickets booked for both! #Awarapan2 and #Batwara1947 🔥😍💪 One magical thing about our profession is that EVERY Friday ANYONE gets a chance to fight back and come back.”

Milap used the two releases to reflect on the unpredictable nature of the film industry and how actors can revive their careers even after periods of struggle. He wrote, “It’s the time before that which is tough. One has to keep the belief and strength till that day and do one’s best to work honestly and passionately.”

Milap Zaveri highlights comeback stories in Bollywood

In his post, Milap cited several actors who, according to him, experienced significant career turnarounds after facing periods of limited recognition or underperformance. He pointed to veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who he said gained renewed attention after four decades with Dhurandhar. Milap also mentioned Akshaye Khanna’s acclaimed performance in the film and Bobby Deol’s career resurgence following Animal.

The filmmaker also referred to Sunny Deol’s blockbuster Gadar 2, which marked a major commercial comeback for the actor. “After years of films underperforming @iamsunnydeol gives ‘Gadar 2’ and creates history,” Milap said.

He further highlighted Harshvardhan Rane’s renewed popularity following the success of Sanam Teri Kasam, writing, “after 8 years of struggle @harshvardhanrane gets his due and deserved stardom with ‘SanamTeriKasam’ #EkDeewaneKiDeewaniyat.”

Milap then connected the idea of comebacks to Emraan Hashmi, who is returning to the Awarapan franchise after nearly two decades. “After 15 years @therealemraan is gonna deliver his biggest opening with ‘Awarapan 2’. Amazing ❤️,” he wrote.

Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 release on August 14

Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films. The film serves as a sequel to Emraan Hashmi’s 2007 film Awarapan, which has developed a cult following over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milap Zaveri (@milapzaveri)

On the other hand, Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Karan Deol and is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. It also marks Preity Zinta’s return to the big screen after eight years and brings Santoshi and Sunny Deol together again after nearly three decades.

Milap concluded his post by celebrating the possibility of career comebacks in cinema. “There are many more such comeback stories and that’s what makes cinema special! Book your tickets for both films and enjoy! 💪😍” he wrote.

Also Read: Milap Zaveri cheers debutants Aman Indra Kumar, Akanksha Sharma on Tera Yaar Hoon Main release: “You are already movie stars”

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

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