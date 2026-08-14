The actress revisits the moment she first connected with her character ahead of her much-awaited return to the big screen.

Preity Zinta shares rare look-test photo as Hamida from Batwara 1947: “I wanted to go back to where it all started”

Preity Zinta is excited about the release of Batwara 1947, which marks her return to the big screen after an eight-year hiatus. A day before the film arrived in theatres, the actress took to social media to revisit the beginning of her journey as Hamida, sharing a series of pictures from the film’s look test.

Preity Zinta shares rare look-test photo as Hamida from Batwara 1947: “I wanted to go back to where it all started”

In the photo, Preity can be seen in character as Hamida, offering a glimpse of the period look she has adopted for the partition-based drama. The actress plays the role of Sunny Deol’s wife in the film, which is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India and the division of Punjab.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Preity reflected on the significance of the look test and how it marked her first glimpse of Hamida. She wrote, “On the eve of the release of Batwara 1947, I wanted to go back to where it all started. This photo was taken at the look test where I saw n felt the first glimpse of Hamida. To me Hamida is beautifully described by these famous words from Rumi - “If everything around seems dark, look again, you may be the light.” See you all in a theater next to you on the 14th of Aug for Batwara 1947 ! Ting !”

Preity’s post has also given fans a closer look at the character she portrays in the highly anticipated period drama. Her return comes after a significant gap, making Batwara 1947 an especially awaited project for her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)



Co-written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film is set in Lahore during the tumultuous period surrounding the Partition and explores the human stories unfolding amid the division of the country.

The film features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur and Isha Sandhir in key roles. It is based on Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed play ‘Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai’.

Batwara 1947 released on August 14 and Preity Zinta’s return as Hamida has definitely added another layer of anticipation around the film.

Also Read: Preity Zinta hopes for another memorable film like Dil Chahta Hai with Aamir Khan: “I’m really looking forward to working with him again”

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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