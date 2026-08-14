Shekhar Kapur remembered Sridevi on her 63rd birth anniversary, recalling their Mr India collaboration and the late actor’s magic in front of the camera.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur remembered late actor Sridevi on her 63rd birth anniversary with a throwback picture from the early years of their association. Sharing what appeared to be a behind-the-scenes photograph from Joshilay, Kapur reflected on his professional and personal bond with the actor and recalled working with her on their iconic 1987 film Mr India.

Sridevi 63rd birth anniversary: Shekhar Kapur recalls “electric energy” of India’s first female superstar on Mr India sets; says, “She was a gift to us”

Sharing the throwback picture on Instagram, Kapur recalled, “The earliest pic I have of Sridevi and myself. Her face never changed. Her eyes flashed startlingly in this pic from the film ‘Joshilay’ as much as they did later in ‘Mr India’,” he wrote.

However, Kapur said that while the world remembers Sridevi primarily as a superstar, he remembers her as someone who was a close collaborator and friend during the making of Mr India. “While the world remembers the Star .. Sridevi .. on her birth yesterday I was remembering Sri Devi as the Director’s best friend,” he added.

Shekhar Kapur recalls working with Sridevi on Mr India

Kapur went on to describe the creative partnership he shared with Sridevi while making Mr India. The filmmaker wrote, “Mr India would not have been possible without the amazing collaboration between Sridevi and myself.” Recalling his enthusiasm to reach the sets during the shoot, he added, “I still remember my excitement and urge to get to the set when Sri Devi and I were doing Mr India .. because you never knew how Sri Devi would surprise you that day. .. and she never failed to do so.”

“When the camera was not in her .. she would be quietly sitting in her chair .. almost in denial of her stardom,” he recalled, adding that she would not retreat to her trailer between shots. However, Kapur said everything changed when Sridevi faced the camera. “When in front of the Camera it was as if magic happened .. it was a different Sridevi,” he wrote.

The filmmaker further recalled the energy she brought to the sets, saying, “her energy not only radiated out of her for the camera .. everyone on the set felt it .. it was electric.”

He even remembered instances during dance sequences when her performance was so captivating that he would forget to call cut. “So much that at times (especially in a dance sequence) we would forget to switch off the camera! For I would forget to say ‘Cut’,” Kapur wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shekhar kapur (@shekharkapur)

Concluding his tribute, Kapur said he did not believe there would be another actor quite like Sridevi. “I doubt there’ll be another Sri Devi .. she was a gift to us,” he wrote before adding, “So wherever you are Sri .. Happy Birthday ..”

Sridevi, who was born on August 13, 1963, would have turned 63 on August 13, 2026. The actor died in February 2018 at the age of 54.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas unveils Sridevi’s biography ‘Empress’ on late actress’ birth anniversary

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