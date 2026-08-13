Priyanka Chopra Jonas marked the birth anniversary of late actress Sridevi by unveiling the first look at the cover of her upcoming biography, ‘Empress: The Definitive Biography of Sridevi’. The actor shared the book cover on her Instagram Stories, remembering Sridevi and announcing that the much-awaited biography is “coming soon.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas unveils Sridevi’s biography ‘Empress’ on late actress’ birth anniversary

The biography has been authored by Dhiraj U. Kumarr and will be published by Westland Books. The cover features an endorsement from Amitabh Bachchan, who describes Sridevi as “The epitome of unmitigated talent.” Westland Books had first announced the official biography on the late actress in 2023.

Sharing the cover, Priyanka wrote, “The one and only. You are so missed. Happy heavenly birthday #Sridevi #Empress....coming soon.” Sridevi’s husband, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, also reshared Priyanka’s post on his Instagram Stories.

Empress is expected to chronicle Sridevi’s remarkable journey in Indian cinema, covering her extensive acting career, personal life and lasting legacy. The actress began her career as a child artist at the age of four with the 1967 Tamil film Kandhan Karunai. She later made her Bollywood debut with the 1972 film Rani Mera Naam.

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Over the years, Sridevi became one of the most prominent actresses in Indian cinema, particularly during the 1980s and 1990s, when she appeared in several commercially successful films. She married Boney Kapoor in 1996, and the couple welcomed daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, both of whom have followed their mother into acting.

Sridevi passed away in Dubai in 2018. During her illustrious career, she received several prestigious honours, including the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 2013. Her contribution to Indian cinema continues to be remembered, and the upcoming biography aims to document the different chapters of her life and career.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai with sister Mannara Chopra

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