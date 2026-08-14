Vedang Raina is celebrating two months of his film Main Vaapas Aaunga, which has continued to receive attention following its theatrical release and subsequent streaming premiere on Netflix. The actor marked the occasion by sharing a collection of unseen moments from the film’s sets, giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes.

Vedang Raina celebrates 2 months of Main Vaapas Aaunga with unseen BTS moments; watch

Raina posted several photographs on social media, some of which also featured his co-star Sharvari, who played his “Mallika Dilfareb” in the film. Alongside the pictures, the actor wrote, “2 months of Main Vaapas Aaunga and out now on Netflix🤍”

One of the highlights of the post was a collage showcasing Raina in different Punjabi looks from the film. The pictures offered a look at the actor’s transformation for his role and the work that went into creating his character.

Main Vaapas Aaunga marked an important outing for Raina, who played Keenu in the partition drama. The film placed him in the lead role in Imtiaz Ali’s world of tragic romance and gave him an opportunity to explore a character set against a complex historical backdrop.

Raina also took a detailed approach to understanding Keenu. As part of his preparation, the actor created a playlist based on the kind of music he believed his character would realistically listen to. The playlist reportedly included a combination of Punjabi folk and Western music, keeping in mind the colonial setting of the story.

The film’s journey has continued beyond its theatrical run with its arrival on Netflix, allowing a wider audience to watch the story. Raina’s social media post celebrating the two-month milestone reflects the film’s continued presence among viewers.

With Main Vaapas Aaunga, Raina has added another performance-driven role to his growing filmography. The actor continues to take on varied characters as he builds his career with each new project.

Also Read: Vedang Raina on building Keenu’s playlist for Main Vaapas Aaunga; says, “Frank Sinatra was just getting big”

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