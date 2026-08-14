Sara Ali Khan gives a peek into her carnival-themed 31st birthday celebrations with Amrita Singh, Ibrahim and friends

Sara Ali Khan turned 31 on August 12, 2026, and the actress has now offered fans a glimpse of her birthday celebrations. Taking to social media on August 14, Sara shared a series of pictures from what appeared to be a carnival-themed celebration attended by her family, close friends and members of the film fraternity.

Sara Ali Khan gives a peek into her carnival-themed 31st birthday celebrations with Amrita Singh, Ibrahim and friends

The pictures feature Sara posing with her mother and veteran actor Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and others. The celebrations appeared to follow a colourful carnival-inspired theme, with vibrant decorations, balloons and a specially designed birthday cake. The cake also featured references to Sara's interests and career, including cinema, travel and fitness.

Among those seen as part of the celebrations was veteran actress Dimple Kapadia. Sara also shared moments with her friends, giving followers a look at the intimate gathering away from the usual spotlight surrounding celebrity birthday parties.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sara expressed gratitude for having people around her who know her well and continue to stand by her. She captioned the post, “Blessed to be surrounded with people that know me 100% but are cool (insane) enough to stick around anyway 🥹🎂❤️💕🧑‍🧒‍🧒👯‍♀️💃🌞🌙🏔️🎥”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara has continued to balance her acting career with her public presence and social media activity. She was most recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, where she shared the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh.

Sara Ali Khan to reunite with Ayushmann Khurrana for Udta Teer

Following Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Sara is set to reunite with Ayushmann Khurrana for Udta Teer. The film is being presented as a comedy-led entertainer and will mark filmmaker Akash A Kaushik's directorial debut.

Udta Teer brings together Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain backing the project as producers. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 9, 2026.

Written and directed by Akash A Kaushik, Udta Teer is expected to combine humour and chaos with a family-friendly narrative. The project also marks Ayushmann's return to comedy-driven entertainment.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday wish for Sara Ali Khan is all about food: “May your plate always be full”

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