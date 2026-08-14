Pop singer Aastha Gill has announced the beginning of a new chapter in her musical journey with the launch of her independent music era. In partnership with Raag Entertainment & Experience Pvt Ltd, the singer has returned to the music scene with her latest single, ‘Fursat’, following an eight-month break that she used for artistic reflection, self-discovery and restructuring her creative team.

Aastha Gill makes Independent era With new single ‘Fursat’

The hiatus marked an important phase for Gill as she worked on redefining her musical identity and understanding the direction she wanted to take as an independent artist. During the break, she focused on developing a fresh sound, reassessing her creative vision and putting together a team that could support her plans for the next phase of her career. ‘Fursat’ is the first release from this new chapter, with more music expected to follow in the coming months.

Written by Kunal Verma, ‘Fursat’ explores love, longing and intimacy through poetic, Urdu-influenced lyrics. The song’s central hook captures the intensity of devotion, "Do hain Lamhe Fursat Ke, Kharch aise karte hain / Ek mein Tum par jeete hain, Ek mein tum pe marte hain” (I have only two moments of leisure, and I spend them like this: in one I live for you, in the other I die for you).

The track has been composed by Dev Sadaana and produced by Sanjoy. While its lyrics carry a deeply emotional and romantic quality, the production takes a high-energy pop approach designed to connect with Gill’s audience. The song presents love as an all-consuming experience that transforms one’s perception of time and self.

Directed by Preet & Harry and filmed in Goa, the music video takes a different approach to conventional romance narratives. Instead of centring the female protagonist entirely around another person, the video focuses on her celebrating her own final moments and reclaiming her individuality. The makers have also opted for an understated fashion aesthetic to keep Gill’s personality and the story at the forefront.

Speaking about the new phase, Aastha Gill stated, “This independent chapter is the most honest version of me. Taking an eight-month break was terrifying but necessary to strip away the noise, rediscover my voice and figure out who I want to be as an artist. Fursat is the perfect introduction to this new era. It strikes a beautiful balance between traditional Urdu romanticism and contemporary, high-energy pop. The music video really drives home the message of the song: it is about loving deeply, but ultimately reclaiming your own narrative and celebrating your independence.”

With ‘Fursat’, Gill combines romantic emotion with a message of self-reclamation and independence. The song is now available across all major streaming platforms.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Aastha Gill on her single ‘Paapi’, “I have been working on it for two years”; also reveals how Salman Khan provided her with ‘ghar ka khana’ in Hong Kong

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