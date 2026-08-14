Director Priyadarshan and actor Saif Ali Khan are collaborating for the first time with the upcoming film Haiwaan, which also stars Akshay Kumar and is set to release on September 11.

Priyadarshan reveals his experience of working with Saif Ali Khan on Haiwaan, calls him, “Too committed”

The film’s teaser, released earlier this week, revealed that Saif plays a visually challenged character, while Akshay Kumar features in a negative role. Details of the film remain under wraps, but Priyadarshan opened up about working with Saif, describing him as a “matured” star who follows the director’s instructions.

“I found him as a very mature child because he has a lot of questions every time and, of course, every actor has the right but the question, the moment it is answered, he just obeys you,” Priyadarshan said. He added that in the first couple of days, Saif had numerous questions for him. “After two days, I found that there was no question, so I asked him in the morning, ‘Any questions?’ He said, ‘No sir, now I know what you want to shoot.’ So, that actually builds our confidence with each other and that is the way it went on,” Priyadarshan said.

“Saif is too committed. I have noticed one wonderful thing about him, which is very difficult to see today. In between the shots, he only reads books. I’ve never seen him on his phone and he only reads books in between the shots. Then I found that he’s a voracious reader and has amazing knowledge about things around the world. This is something I found very interesting. You can talk to him on many, many subjects; he reads a lot,” Priyadarshan said.

“I could discuss a lot of things with him because I am a huge Pataudi Nawab fan, so I spent a lot of time with him. He also gifted me a nice book with an autograph of Pataudi, so I really enjoyed being with him. I found a very obedient actor, little greedy but a very obedient actor, so that is the best part about him,” he said. Priyadarshan added that through the shoot schedule, he and Saif developed a strong bond. “I think he developed a certain kind of confidence in me, which really helped me to take the film forward in a very smooth way,” he said.

Haiwaan is directed by Priyadarshan and stars Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. The film is set to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.

Also Read: Haiwaan teaser out: Priyadarshan-directorial promises an intriguing face-off between Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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