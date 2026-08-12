Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday wish for Sara Ali Khan is all about food: “May your plate always be full”

Sara Ali Khan turned 31 on August 12, and birthday wishes poured in for the actress from her family, friends and colleagues in the film industry. Among the messages was a playful birthday note from Kareena Kapoor Khan, who celebrated Sara’s special day with a family picture and a food-themed wish.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday wish for Sara Ali Khan is all about food: “May your plate always be full”

Kareena took to social media to share a monochrome photograph featuring herself, husband Saif Ali Khan, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The picture showed the four of them smiling as they posed together. Along with the image, Kareena tagged Sara and wrote, “Happy birthday Sara darling…to more pumpkin sabzi and now yoghurts. May your plate always be full…" The message offered a personal glimpse into Sara’s food preferences while adding a light-hearted touch to the birthday celebrations.

Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan, who was previously married to actress Amrita Singh. Sara and Ibrahim are Saif’s children from his first marriage, while Kareena and Saif have two sons, Taimur and Jehangir.

Sara has previously spoken about her equation with Kareena and said that she sees her more as a friend and a supportive figure rather than a traditional “second mother.” She has also spoken about her close relationship with her mother, Amrita Singh. Kareena, meanwhile, has maintained that she does not attempt to take on a motherly role in Sara and Ibrahim’s lives. Instead, she has chosen to remain a supportive presence while respecting their bond with their mother.

On the work front, Sara is preparing for her upcoming film Udta Teer , which stars her opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Akash A Kaushik, the film will now release in cinemas on October 9, after its earlier September 11 release date was changed. The film marks another collaboration between Sara and Ayushmann after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

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