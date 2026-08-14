Rashmika Mandanna has shared a glimpse of her life at home as she continues to recover from a hip bone injury. The actress recently took to social media to post a series of pictures and videos, offering fans a look at how she has been spending her time away from her busy work schedule.

Rashmika Mandanna shares life update amid hip injury recovery: “Slowing down seems scary”

In the photos, Rashmika was seen in a relaxed mood, wearing an oversized T-shirt and eyeglasses. Other pictures featured her spending time with her family, her pet dog Aura and husband Vijay Deverakonda. Sharing the moments, the Animal actress wrote, "My days always look like this if ever I am just home for this long."

Rashmika also opened up about how being forced to slow down has changed the way she looks at her hectic lifestyle. Reflecting on the experience, she wrote, "It’s amazing how when you are hustling your days away the other side which is ‘slowing down’ seems scary but when you are pushed into ‘slowing down’ - the hustling like a crazy person now seems scary..maybe that’s what is life."

The actress said that her recovery period has also allowed her to experience love, positivity, prayers and gratitude around her. She concluded her note by writing, "Being engulfed in so much love and surrounded with so much positivity prayers and gratitude."

Fans responded to her post with messages wishing her a speedy recovery. Some also noticed details in her pictures, including her flower-shaped mangalsutra. One fan wrote, "Hope you get well soon rushies big virtual hug to you." Another commented, "Your mangalsutra."

Rashmika is currently recovering from an injury she suffered while shooting for her upcoming film Mysaa. She previously revealed that one of the tendons in her right hip detached while she was performing a dance sequence, leaving her in significant pain.

Explaining the injury, Rashmika said, "So there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connects your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff.. and this happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa."

The actress has also said that the injury made her realise she had been pushing her body too hard. She emphasised the need to "treat my body like a human, not a machine," while revealing that she had suffered three injuries back to back..

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna reveals she gets nervous before every new film and release; says, “Those butterflies are a good thing”

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