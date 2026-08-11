Rashmika Mandanna has opened up about authenticity, social media, fashion, fitness and the one thing that continues to make her nervous even after years in the film industry. In a conversation with Filmfare, the actor spoke about staying true to herself and maintaining a genuine connection with her audience while navigating the ever-changing world of social media and trends.

Rashmika Mandanna reveals she gets nervous before every new film and release; says, “Those butterflies are a good thing”

Speaking about the importance of staying authentic online, Rashmika said, “Authenticity comes naturally when you’re not trying too hard to fit into a certain image. I’ve always enjoyed sharing life as it is, whether it’s a random thought, a fun outing with friends, a workout session or simply travelling. What people see on my social media is very close to who I am in real life, and I think that’s what helps me stay genuine.”

Rashmika also explained why she feels authenticity is more important than ever. She pointed out that social media, trends and public opinions can sometimes influence people into becoming someone they are not. “Authenticity matters more today than ever because we’re living in a world that’s constantly telling us who we should be. Social media, trends and opinions can make it very easy to lose yourself while trying to meet other people’s expectations. For me, success isn’t about creating the perfect image. It’s about staying true to yourself and to your audience, even as you evolve. People can always sense honesty, and that’s what makes authenticity timeless,” she explained.

When asked what still makes her nervous after spending years in the industry, the actor admitted that every new project continues to bring butterflies. “Every new film and every release still makes me nervous,” she said. She explained that each film involves putting a part of herself in front of the audience. “I think those butterflies are a good thing because they remind you how much you care,” she added.

The actor also opened up about her personal style, describing fashion as a form of self-expression. She said, “Fashion is one of the simplest ways to express yourself without saying a word. Over the years, my relationship with style has evolved a lot. On most days, you’ll find me in oversized trousers and a fitted tee, paired with a few simple accessories and my favourite footwear. It’s effortless, comfortable and feels very ‘me’. Whatever I’m wearing, I want it to reflect who I am and how I’m feeling at that moment.”

Talking about fitness, Rashmika revealed that she focuses on strength training and functional workouts. “I make time for strength training and functional workouts, eat clean while maintaining balance, and make sure I get enough sleep and recovery. For me, feeling fit isn’t just about looking good. It’s about having the energy and the right mindset to give my best every single day,”she stated

On the work front, Rashmika was recently seen in Cocktail 2 along with Kriti Sanon and. Shahid Kapoor. The actor will next be seen in Mysaa, followed by Ranabaali, Pushpa 3, Animal Park and Rakka.

Also Read : Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on “painful” hip injury: “I treated my body like a machine”

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